LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The state fire marshal has shut down a biker clubhouse in northeast Lincoln that authorities suspect has been operating as an illegal bar.

Fire authorities say the Zodiac’s Motorcycle Club clubhouse lacks a safe second exit. The two-story building once housed a gas station. A meat business is operated out of the rear of the building by the building owner, who rents Zodiac’s the main floor.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Zodiac’s does not have a liquor license. Operating an unlicensed bar is a misdemeanor that carries a $500 fine.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a March 25 brawl at the club, but no arrests have been reported.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com