BILLTOWN, Ind. (AP) — The state fire marshal is investigating a western Indiana garage fire that sparked explosions and a smoke plume visible more than 10 miles away.
Sunday’s fire destroyed the nearly 6,000-square-foot garage and a motorhome and several other vehicles stored inside the building.
Fire officials say smoke from the burning garage in the western Clay County community of Billtown was visible in downtown Terre Haute about 12 miles to the west.
Capt. Earl Hutcheson with the Posey Township Fire Department says the state fire marshal’s office will investigate the fire, which he says produced several explosions.
He tells the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star that fire crews were able to save an adjacent home, although the fire scorched its vinyl siding.