SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A deputy fire marshal is investigating after firefighters squelched a pair of structure fires within less than a mile of one another in east Salem, Oregon.

The Statesman Journal reports that there were no injuries in the Friday morning fires.

Kyle Amsberry, a Salem Fire Department battalion chief, says both involved detached structures. The first at 516 21st Street NE came in at 8:02 a.m., while the second, less than a mile away came in at 8:25 a.m.

Firefighters had the first fire out in about 5 minutes. The second was out in about 10 minutes.

Amsberry says neighbors saved two dogs from the second fire — no one was at home.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com