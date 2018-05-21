ROCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a fire in Massachusetts that also claimed the life of the family dog.
Firefighters responded to the Rochester home at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. The Standard-Times reports a man was found unconscious on the first floor and a woman had escaped the blaze.
The man was transported to a Wareham hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The family dog was found dead inside the home. The blaze was brought under control by 11 a.m.
Officials are withholding the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin.
The cause is still under investigation.