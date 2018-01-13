NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A smoky fire inside a vacant building near some railroad tracks in Newark has affected train service on New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.
NJ Transit temporarily suspended service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line routes after the fire broke out late Saturday morning. The service resumed on all lines a short time later, but the agency was reporting delays of up to 60 minutes.
The fire also spurred Amtrak to hold its trains in Newark in both directions, but its service has also since resumed.
No injuries were reported in the fire. But the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- 'Insulting': Judge blisters defense for race allegations, upholds $15M verdict against Lakewood in killing of unarmed black man
- Jacob Eason announces transfer from Georgia ... without specifying destination