NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A smoky fire inside a vacant building near some railroad tracks in Newark has affected train service on New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

NJ Transit temporarily suspended service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line routes after the fire broke out late Saturday morning. The service resumed on all lines a short time later, but the agency was reporting delays of up to 60 minutes.

The fire also spurred Amtrak to hold its trains in Newark in both directions, but its service has also since resumed.

No injuries were reported in the fire. But the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.