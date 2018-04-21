PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two people died in an early morning house fire in south Philadelphia.

Fire crews were called to the city’s Point Breeze section shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Companies reported “heavy fire” on the first floor of the structure.

Officials said the flames spread to the second floor, where the two victims were later found. Adjacent homes on each side were also damaged.

The names of the two victims weren’t immediately released. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.