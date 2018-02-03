FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a longtime Fall River hardware store.
Fire officials said the fast-moving blaze at Flint Hardware caused the roof and much of the brick structure to collapse on Friday. The fire was fanned by strong winds and numerous flammable materials in the store.
Officials said a firefighter sustained a minor injury, a nearby building was damaged and area residents were temporarily evacuated.
Owner Manuel Botelho told The Herald News he’d been helping a customer when a passerby alerted him the building was on fire. He says he made it out safely with his two pet birds but his cat did not survive.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
The storefront has been in operation since the 1930s. Botelho has owned it since the 1990s.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.