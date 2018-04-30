MINA, S.D. (AP) — A fire fueled by strong winds extensively damaged a grain elevator in Brown County.
The fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Mina. Because of 40 to 45 mph winds, smaller fires caused by blowing, burning debris were ignited in fields adjacent to the structure.
Aberdeen American News says the BNSF Railway was asked to stop trains from coming through the area and traffic from Highway 12 was temporarily diverted from Mina. There were no reports of injuries.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com