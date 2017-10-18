PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two food carts were destroyed and 10 cars were damaged by a fire and explosion in downtown Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports flames and thick smoke billowed from a parking lot near Southwest First Avenue and Columbia Street shortly after 3 p.m.

Authorities say an explosion followed about 15 minutes later.

Portland Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Capt. Louisa Jones says the fire started at one cart and spread to the other. She says wind blew the flames spreading the fire to 10 nearby cars.

Jones says the fire ignited after a food cart employee filled a generator with gasoline and the gasoline spilled.

Authorities say two people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com