OXBOW, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian man escaped injury when the semitrailer he was driving caught fire on Interstate 29 in southeastern North Dakota’s Cass County.

The Highway Patrol says the driver was able to stop on the highway shoulder about 8:15 p.m. Sunday and disconnect the trailer from the cab after the trailer’s rear tires caught fire.

The trailer was loaded with produce. The flames engulfed the rear half of the trailer before firefighters from Horace arrived and put them out.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.