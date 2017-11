NEW YORK (AP) — A large fire has engulfed two New York homes on Thanksgiving but no injuries were reported.

The blaze broke out in a three-story home Thursday evening in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens and quickly spread next door before it was contained. More than 100 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze. They searched the buildings for people trapped inside. The FDNY says the fire was under control by about 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known.