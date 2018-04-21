VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze that injured two firefighters did more than $1 million damage to a New Jersey home.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the fire at the three-story Ventnor Heights home was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fire chief Michael Cahill says one firefighter had a ceiling collapse on his head and another injured his leg while maneuvering a hose line. Both were treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and released.

Cahill said the blaze was difficult to fight as there were “hidden bodies of fire” within the 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot residence, which was burning in five or six different places. Cahill said it was “burned out pretty extensively in several areas.”