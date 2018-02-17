NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in Newark say a fire has displaced 15 people, including four children, but no one was injured.
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose says 85 firefighters battled the blaze that began shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in an empty residential building and spread to a three-story occupied one. It was under control in about an hour.
Firefighters also extinguished a fire at restaurant and attached house in the city. It was spotted around 7:20 a.m. Saturday and under control about 15 minutes later. No one was injured or displaced.
Investigations of the fires are continuing.
