SAGINAW, Ore. (AP) — A massive fire destroyed the Whitsell wood products manufacturing plant in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, Oregon.
The Register-Guard reports the fire, which was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday, engulfed the mill within 30 minutes.
Lane Fire Authority Chief Terry Ney says flames could be seen from a half-mile away.
Billowing plumes of smoke rose into the evening sky and could be seen from Eugene, 20 miles to the north.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
No injuries were reported.
After destroying the 169,000-square-foot mill building, the fire spread to stacks of finished lumber products on the roughly 46-acre site.
Ney said that with so much fuel to feed the fire, firefighters took up a defensive posture and had resigned themselves to pouring water on the log piles through the night, into Monday.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com