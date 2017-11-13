Share story

By
The Associated Press

TAMWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters say a three-alarm fire has destroyed a barn that’s a popular wedding venue in northern New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports firefighters responded to the fire at The Preserve at Chocorua on at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

The Associated Press