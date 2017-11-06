SCITUATE, Mass. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a popular restaurant in Massachusetts that just celebrated its 50th anniversary in business.

Officials were called to Jamie’s Pub in Scituate around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Fire Chief John Murphy says it took about an hour and fifteen minutes for crews to control the blaze, and the building suffered a partial collapse.

Murphy says the building is a total loss. No injuries were reported, and no other buildings were affected.

The fire chief says the building will be torn down in 48 hours. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Jamie’s Pub had been run by the same family since it first opened in 1967.