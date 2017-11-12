WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware are investigating a fire that destroyed a concession stand used by a Wilmington Little League.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Stanton-Newport Little League complex near the Stanton Middle School.
When the Mill Creek Fire Company arrived at the scene, the 40-foot by 20-foot concession building was engulfed in flames.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
