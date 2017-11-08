EASTPORT, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a fire has destroyed a historic building that once served as a Navy barracks in World War II.

Crews responded to the fire at the Eastport building around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters contained the blaze after two hours.

Authorities say the fire destroyed most of the building, but no one was hurt.

Town assessor Robert Scott tells the Bangor Daily News the building was built in the 1930s and housed laborers who worked on the Passamaquoddy Tidal Power Project. Scott says it was later used as a Navy barracks in World War II before it was converted into a commercial space.

According to records, a resident had bought the property in 2001 and was living in a portion of the building.