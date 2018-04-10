CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in Maine are investigating a blaze that destroyed a home.
WGME-TV reports crews responded to the Cape Elizabeth home on Route 77 Tuesday morning. Authorities say firefighters couldn’t search the home because the fire was so intense.
Crews had to shut down power on the street as a safety precaution.
A firefighter was treated for a minor injury. Officials say the homeowner was away at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com