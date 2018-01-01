MONDOVI, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a weekend fire at a Mondovi business.
WEAU-TV reports that a passer-by alerted authorities after seeing smoke coming from a barn at Loomis Lazy L Tack and Trailer Sales early Sunday afternoon.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says the building was destroyed. No injuries to people were reported. It’s not known if any livestock died.
A nearby highway was shut down for about two hours while firefighters battled the blaze.
___
Information from: WEAU-TV, http://www.weau.com