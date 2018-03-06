LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A fire destroyed nine structures inside a Wyoming trailer park.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Laramie Fire Department Shift Cmdr. Kevin Lam says first responders received a call around 11 a.m. Monday regarding a structure fire and went to Wade’s Trailer Court off Wyoming Highway 230.

Some residents of the trailer park were allowed to return around 6 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters were still working on extinguishing the blaze Tuesday morning, using equipment to unearth spots where the fire is still active.

Several agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, the Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Fire District No. 1, Albany County Fire Warden’s Office, Albany County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie Parks Department and Laramie Streets Department responded to the call.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

