HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Fire Department has released the 911 calls made from the high-rise Marco Polo condominium building where a July blaze caused the deaths of four people.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the calls by trapped and worried people detail their concerns as fire and smoke spread through the building. One of the calls released on Thursday describes some of the last moments of 54-year-old Britt Reller.

Reller was in unit 2613 with his mother, 87-year-old Jean Dilley who also died.

Fire officials could not determine the cause of the fire, which resulted in more than $100 million in damage. The blaze damaged more than 80 of the building’s 568 units with several units destroyed on the 26th through the 28th floors.

