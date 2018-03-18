LIMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Officials in Limington, Maine have ordered the town’s fire department to “stand down” because the department’s rescue gear is outdated and doesn’t meet national standards.
The Portland Press Herald reports the Limington Board of Selectmen released a statement Sunday explaining that the fire department’s gear is more than 10 years old, and it doesn’t meet the National Fire Protection Association’s standard. The standard is required for safety concerns and applies to jackets, pants, helmets and boots.
Officials say they recently discovered the gear exceeded the “mandatory retirement age.”
Nearby fire departments will help Limington if a fire occurs. Town officials say the fire department will continue to respond to medical emergencies.
Selectmen Bruce Rozett, Jeff Amatrudo and Emil Braley could not be reached for comment.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com