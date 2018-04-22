NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — Fire has damaged the University of New Hampshire Coastal Marine Lab in New Castle.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control Saturday morning. No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries.
The lab is located at the U.S. Coast Guard Station next to Fort Constitution. The fire chief told the Portsmouth Herald that the one-alarm fire appeared to be electrical in nature and appeared to have started in a corner office on the second floor.
UNH leases the building from the U.S. Coast Guard for research and office space.
___
Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com