ARCOLA, Miss. (AP) — Fire has damaged the only convenience store and only post office in a tiny town in the Mississippi Delta.

People who live in Arcola, population 360, will have to drive several miles to buy groceries, put gas in their car or pick up their mail.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the fire started early Sunday at a nightclub that’s next to the Zip Trip convenience store that includes gas pumps. The club is also by the post office.

A Washington County supervisor, Tommy Benson, says he is working with leaders in Arcola to find a suitable site for a temporary post office. For now, people will drive 7 miles (11.26 kilometers) to Hollandale, which has the nearest post office and grocery store.

