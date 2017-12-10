FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Officials say a fire has caused significant damage to a lab at North Dakota State University.

Fargo firefighters responded to a firm alarm at Dunbar Hall on Saturday evening. Crews found a fire in a lab in the basement.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes. Because Dunbar Hall holds chemistry classes, crews checked and found several chemicals in the room. While the chemicals were found to be low hazard, a hazardous materials team checked the building and found no chemical hazard.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was available yet, but authorities say there was significant fire damage to the lab and light smoke damage on three floors.