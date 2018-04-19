KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — A fire has heavily damaged a lodge at the base of one of the nation’s premier ski destinations in central Idaho.

Sun Valley Resort’s Warm Springs Lodge in Ketchum at the base of the ski area on Bald Mountain remained an active fire Thursday morning with multiple firefighting agencies at the scene.

Sun Valley Resort spokeswoman Kelli Lusk says the fire started late Wednesday. She says there are no reported injuries and no damage estimate. Flames appeared on the roof of the building at one point.

Lusk says the ski area closed on Sunday and the lodge had closed for the season and wasn’t open to the public.