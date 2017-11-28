NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire at a commercial building in Newark caused some damages to the site but no injuries.

The fire at the single-story building on Raymond Boulevard was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday and was brought under control about 50 minutes later. It also spread to an adjacent commercial property before it was brought under control.

The building was damaged by the fire, as was a tractor-trailer, a car and various building materials. And the smoky conditions caused major travel delays in the area and led to a stretch of Raymond Boulevard being briefly closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.