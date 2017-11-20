BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a fire has damaged an apartment, displacing multiple tenants.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the apartment fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. Crews took about 40 minutes to contain the house fire.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the blaze. Officials say the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

According to officials, an electric ceiling fan in the second floor apartment caused the fire.