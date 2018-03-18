FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A garage fire has damaged an apartment building in Fargo, but authorities say everyone inside the building was able to escape safely.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in south Fargo. Firefighters arrived to find the four-car garage engulfed in flames and extending into the apartments’ attic space.

Residents reported one man had gone back into the building and not come out, and at least one other person reportedly was still inside the building. But officials say no victims were found because they had left through other doors.

The fire caused significant damage to one garage and moderate damage to one of the eight apartments. Damage is estimated at $150,000. Residents of six units are displaced.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.