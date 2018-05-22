MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Crews are fighting at fire at the main Kansas State University library.

The university says on its website that the smoke was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hale Library, which had been undergoing repairs. The 400,000-square-foot building has been evacuated, and the university is urging students to stay away from the area. The university says seven fire trucks are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The library was built in the 1920s and underwent a massive remodel and addition in the 1990s.

The extent and cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Fire officials didn’t immediately return a phone message.