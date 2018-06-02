DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A San Juan National Forest spokesman says no homes are immediately threatened by a wildfire in southwest Colorado that has charred nearly two square miles (5 square kilometers).
The fire erupted Friday about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Durango and forced the evacuation of 825 homes. Forest spokesman Scot Davis tells The Durango Herald Saturday that no structures burned overnight.
The cause is under investigation. The fire was burning on the west side of U.S. Highway 550, a vital area artery that was closed as a precaution.
Forest Service spokesman Jim Mackensen says about 200 firefighters backed by three water-dropping helicopters are attacking the fire. He says air tankers are on standby.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW