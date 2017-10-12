CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island fire commissioner is facing charges after police say he was involved in an altercation at a public safety union hall.
Deputy Police Chief Douglas Ciullo says 51-year-old Paul Santoro turned himself in Wednesday for charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.
The charges followed an alleged altercation between Santoro and 34-year-old former Cumberland Fire Commissioner Christopher Parent at a Cumberland union hall Saturday.
Parent was injured, but Ciullo says he doesn’t know the extent of the injury.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline
Santoro is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 24.