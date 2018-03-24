PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The fire commissioner of Philadelphia says three more bodies have been found at the scene of a deadly fire in north Philadelphia earlier in the week.

Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters Friday night at the scene of Tuesday’s blaze on North 21st Street that the bodies of a 64-year-old man, his 25-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son were found on the third floor of an illegal rooming house.

Firefighters earlier found a man’s body at the scene of the fire late Tuesday night that also sent two firefighters to the hospital.

Thiel said a collapsed floor blocked access to the third-floor room where the bodies were found, and crews were unaware that three other people were in the home. The medical examiner plans autopsies to determine the cause of death.