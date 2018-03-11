NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — Fire departments across New Hampshire are petitioning for new fire stations during the statewide Town Meeting Day.

Proposals are on the ballot for Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day, and fire chiefs in New Boston, Warner and Newbury say their departments’ headquarters need upgrades. WMUR-TV reports each of these stations are nearly 50 years old, making working conditions dangerous.

New Boston Fire Chief Dan MacDonald says the stations are essentially “glorified garages” that are heated to keep trucks from freezing. He says there’s no place for firefighters to take off and wash their own gear.

Many of the proposals include a tax increase for residents of their towns, but fire officials say it will be an investment.

