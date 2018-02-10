SUNSET, Utah (AP) — One person is dead following a house fire in Sunset in Davis County.
North Davis Fire Chief Mark Becraft told KUTV-TV that the victim was a woman who found was in her bedroom, where the Friday night fire started.
The victim’s identify wasn’t released and cause of the fire is under investigation.
Becraft says smoke and flames were pouring from windows when firefighters arrived.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
- That property-tax bomb they just dropped? They could defuse it if they wanted to | Danny Westneat
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
Sunset is 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.