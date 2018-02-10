SUNSET, Utah (AP) — One person is dead following a house fire in Sunset in Davis County.

North Davis Fire Chief Mark Becraft told KUTV-TV that the victim was a woman who found was in her bedroom, where the Friday night fire started.

The victim’s identify wasn’t released and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Becraft says smoke and flames were pouring from windows when firefighters arrived.

Sunset is 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.