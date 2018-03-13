OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — The former fire chief of a Maine town is due to be sentenced for setting fire to a large marsh area.

Sixty-one-year-old Ricky Plummer, former fire chief in Old Orchard Beach, is set for sentencing on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in October to setting a fire that spread over more than 40 acres in the town in April 2016. He was the town’s fire chief at the time.

The Journal Tribune reports Plummer told a forest ranger that he was in the area where the fire later happened, smoking a cigarette. He said he threw the cigarette and matches into cattails. No one has been able to verify he was a smoker, and no cigarette butts were ever found at the fire’s origin.

Plummer went on administrative leave and later resigned.