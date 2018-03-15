Nation & World Fire chief says 4 dead found at site of collapsed Florida pedestrian bridge, 9 taken to hospitals Originally published March 15, 2018 at 5:24 pm Updated March 15, 2018 at 5:26 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — Fire chief says 4 dead found at site of collapsed Florida pedestrian bridge, 9 taken to hospitals. The Associated Press Next StorySoutheast Asian leaders gather for first Australia summit Previous StoryMaryland school district bans Confederate flag, swastika