MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A volunteer fire department in western Pennsylvania has removed its fire chief after police say he was caught having sex with a teenage girl in the backseat of a car.

McKeesport police found 46-year-old Aaron Powell and the girl in a parking lot on Sunday night.

According to the criminal complaint, Powell told officers he had been seeing the teen “in this manner” for a couple of weeks.

Powell was dismissed as chief of the Versailles Volunteer Fire Company.

He is charged with open lewdness and corruption of minors. He awaits a preliminary court hearing on Nov. 20.

There was no record available whether Powell has an attorney and there was no listing for a telephone number.