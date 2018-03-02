PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia Fire Department captain who was previously charged with insurance fraud has been arrested for obstruction of justice.
KYW-TV reports 43-year-old Yolanda Stallings, of Philadelphia, was arraigned Thursday on the federal charge after a warrant for her arrest was issued in Washington, D.C.
Court records show Stallings previously reported her vehicle stolen and filed an $18,500 claim. Investigators later determined the vehicle was torched in the district in 2016.
Stallings was arrested in 2017 and charged with various offenses including forgery and false reports.
Court records show she was in the process of completing the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, which allows first-time offenders to avoid jail time and have their records cleared.
Stallings’ attorney Tariq El Shabazz said Thursday his client is very upset.
___
Information from: KYW-TV, http://www.kywtv.com