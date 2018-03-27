COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs fire officials say three people were taken to a hospital after a blaze that destroyed or damaged more than 20 townhomes.

The Gazette reports that the Monday fire at Sunstone Townhomes in southeast Colorado Springs was caused by careless smoking which caused the failure of a natural gas line at the meter, fueling the fire.

Fire Capt. Brian Vaughan says three people were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries including smoke inhalation.

He says most of the townhomes were built in 1984 and estimates they were valued at about $100,000.

