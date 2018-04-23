MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A church near the South Carolina coast that is more than 150 years old has been heavily damaged in a fire.
The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the St. Andrews Church in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant firefighters and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the cause of the fire.
No one was hurt.
The fire was contained before it spread to a historic chapel that was built in 1857. The building heavily damaged was constructed in 1996.
Many members arrived for Sunday services to discover the building was on fire.
St. Andrews formerly was associated with the Episcopal Church but is one of those involved with a split with the national denomination over scriptural interpretations and administrative controls.