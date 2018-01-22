BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured in a blaze on the Nike campus in Beaverton.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports more than 65 firefighters responded to a report of flames and smoke coming from a Nike warehouse Monday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says when firefighters arrived, they found fire venting from the sides and rollup doors of the warehouse.

Fire department spokesman Lt. Ryan Stenhouse estimated the building to be roughly 80,000 square feet in size, and said the fire was largely contained to the middle of the warehouse.

Crews doused the building with water for nearly 40 minutes, but flames persisted, prompting the commander to call for additional crews twice.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and it’s unclear how much damage it caused.

