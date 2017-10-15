HONOLULU (AP) — Plans to remove a grounded fishing boat off Waikiki were disrupted after a fire broke out on board.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir says a salvage company was preparing to tow the vessel during high tide Saturday afternoon when the boat caught fire.

The boat, known as Pacific Paradise, is grounded less than 400 yards (366 meters) off Kaimana Beach.

Firefighters used a helicopter to dump water on the vessel, helping to reduce the flames, but the boat continued to smolder for hours afterward.

A Coast Guard official says all seven people from the salvage company working on the vessel were able to escape without injury.

Muir says the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com