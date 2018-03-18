MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say firefighters have found two more bodies in a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital that was gutted by fire and thick heavy smoke and raised the death toll to five.

Officials said Monday one of several people injured in the blaze at the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino was fighting for her life in a hospital. All others guests and hotel employees have been accounted for.

It remains unclear if the fire, which raged from Sunday morning to early Monday, started in the casino on the lower floors or in an area that was under renovation.

More than 300 hotel guests and employees were evacuated at the height of the fire.