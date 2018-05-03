LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized and three dogs were killed after a fire in a house in northwest Las Vegas.

KLAS-TV reports Las Vegas firefighters were dispatched to the home Wednesday afternoon, finding heavy flames and smoke.

Authorities say the firefighters had the flames under control in minutes.

A man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and then sent to a hospital. Authorities say his condition is serious.

Authorities say the three pets appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators say the blaze appears to have been caused by stove left unattended while food was cooking. The fire caused extensive damage to the house’s kitchen and living room.

___

Information from: KLAS-TV, http://www.klas-tv.com