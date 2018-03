FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters responded to the Fargodome and contained a fire in a lower level storage area before it could spread.

Officials say the fire about 11 p.m. Monday started in a dryer. The fire activated a sprinkler head which suppressed the fire until firefighters arrived to put it out.

The fire is believed to be accidental. Damage is estimated at $3,000.