BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A fire at a large apartment building in suburban Maryland has displaced as many as 1,500 people.

The Washington Post reported that the Saturday morning blaze in Bethesda also sent six people to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion as well.

The fire occurred in a high-rise residential building off Rockville Pike near the Capital Beltway. Firefighters responded to a call about smoke on the upper floors about 9?a.m. They had the fire under control by midday.

Authorities said the fire involved the power feed to the apartment complex. Fire officials said damage to the building was estimated at $1?million. About 140 firefighters responded to the call.

