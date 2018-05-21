RENO, Nev. (AP) — A sprinkler system activated by a fire alarm has flooded part of a Washoe County courthouse and forced the closure of the district attorney’s office in Reno for the day.
The fire alarm was activated and the Mills B. Lane Courthouse was evacuated across the street from the main district courthouse at about 7:40 a.m. Monday.
No fire was reported but the water from the sprinklers caused an undetermined amount of damage.
The Reno Justice Court and the District Court Family Division housed in the Mills B. Lane building reopened Monday afternoon. But the district attorney’s office isn’t expected to reopen until Tuesday.
The Reno Fire Department and a restoration crew are continuing to assess the extent of the water damage.