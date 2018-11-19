COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland has summoned the Russian ambassador to express “concern regarding GPS signal disruption” that occurred during NATO’s vast Trident Juncture military drills in Norway “and the security risks it causes.”

The Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday that after the meeting the country “expects further information from Russia and responsible behavior.”

Last week, Norway said Russian forces on the Arctic Kola peninsula disturbed GPS location signals during the Oct. 25-Nov. 7 NATO drill. Soldiers from 31 countries participated, including non-members Finland and Sweden.

Finland later said that the signal disruption was “not exceptional” and has happened before.

The GPS jamming isn’t believed to have caused any accidents.